Quins ink three-year sponsorship deal with Rohto Mentholatum

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21, 2025 – Kenya Harlequin RFC have signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Rohto Mentholatum Kenya Limited, worth KES 725,992.

Club chairman Victor Sudi said the sponsorship is a shot in the arm for them as they prepare for upcoming competitions.

“Kenya Harlequin are delighted to enter this long term partnership with Rohto Mentholatum, as Kenya Harlequin the welfare of our players is our primary priority. Rohto’s sponsorship helps us keep our players healthy and match ready,” Sudi said.

Speaking at the same time, Rohto Mentholatum Kenya Limited Managing Director Masaaki Ushiyama said the sponsorship is part of the company’s goal of impacting the lives of Kenyan sportspersons.

Quins chair Victor Sudi (L) displays some of the products involved in the sponsorship deal with Rohto Mentholatum. PHOTO/DK WERE

“As a Kenyan company we have to be engaged directly with Kenyan athletes in many sports. The partnership with Kenya Harlequins is good for Rohto as we can interact

directly with women and men playing rugby at the highest intensity,” Ushiyama said.

The Sponsorship includes a cash contribution of KES 200,000 in 2025 with increments applied in the following years (2026, 2027), 50 co-branded balls for use in the league and training worth KES 140,000 and in kind premier products valued at 385,992.

The products include Deep Heat, Deep Freeze and Deep Relief that will greatly enhance player recovery, physiotherapy and injury rehabilitation.