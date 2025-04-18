Boss Maresca backs captain James’ Chelsea criticism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, April 18, 2025 – Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca supports Reece James’ criticism of his team-mates, saying it is “absolutely” the sort of leadership he wants to see from the Blues captain.

James, 25, was critical of Chelsea’s “poor performance” in the 2-1 defeat by Legia Warsaw at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Though the Blues progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League 4-2 on aggregate, James said the side had shown “disrespect” to the competition with their display.

Asked if James showed his leadership qualities with his comments, Maresca said: “Absolutely, absolutely, yes. He’s in charge of that, he’s one of the captains.

“I think probably in part he was right in terms of, because of the first result, we tried to manage [the game] in the wrong way.

“Probably he’s right in what he said. He sort of takes us inside the changing room.”

Maresca criticised James’ lack of leadership skills earlier this season, saying he “expected more” from the England right-back in his role as captain.

“I complained a little bit with him in terms of leadership,” continued Maresca.

“But my target was just this one, to try to get more from him. And now he’s doing well also in terms of leadership.”

‘Unwavering support’ from Chelsea board

Chelsea were booed off at Stamford Bridge, despite sealing a place in the final four.

The Blues are sixth in the Premier League, behind fifth-placed Manchester City on goal difference.

Despite murmurs of discontent within the fanbase, Maresca says he still feels “unwavering support” from the board and will stick to his principles.

“We are in a semi-final of a European competition. So why now we need to change something?” said Maresca.

“I think I don’t have any doubt about what we are doing, in the way we are doing, and for different reasons.

“In the last two years, Chelsea has been zero times top four, top five. This season we spent all season, almost all season, top four, top five, in the Champions League spots.”

Palmer backed to end goal drought

Cole Palmer’s goal drought stretched to 15 matches as the England playmaker failed to get on the scoresheet against Legia Warsaw.

The 22-year-old’s last goal came on 14 January, in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

The former Leicester City boss says Chelsea cannot finish in the top five this season without Palmer and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 23, rediscovering their form.

“They have scored goals. It’s just a moment that they need to turn a little bit that moment,” said Palmer.

“Cole scored 14 goals in 20 Premier League games, so he scored goals. Nico was the same before the injury.

“Now, unfortunately, Nico was out for two months [with a hamstring injury], so probably physically needs a little bit more. And this is the same for Cole.”