Departing Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry with club chairman Amrose Rachier. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Candidates put on notice ahead of Gor Mahia polls on April 13

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 2, 2025 – Candidates for this month’s national elections for Gor Mahia have until Friday (April 4) to submit their applications.

In a statement, electoral board chair Gichu Wahome said the contestants will have to fulfill a number of conditions before being allowed to run.

“A candidate has to have been an active member of Gor Mahia FC for the last 3 (three) years, be a registered member of the club and be nominated by at least 20 branches or 20 registered members who have not nominated or endorsed another candidate in the same position,” Wahome said.

Furthermore, all the candidates must present a number of documents including a certificate of good conduct, credit reference bureau clearance certificate, KRA tax compliance certificate, EACC clearance certificate, HELB clearance certificate and nomination fee, among others.

The position up for grabs include that of the chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary general and the honorary treasurer.

Contestants for the chairperson position will pay Ksh 500,000 nomination fee, vice chair hopefuls will part with Ksh 450,000 whereas secretary general and honorary treasurer will each fork Ksh 400,000.

Current chair Ambrose Rachier is expected to contest for a final four-year term despite having been at the helm of the 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions for 17 years.

His sole challenger so far is current treasurer Dolfina Adhiambo.

The elections are set for April 13 at the basketball court of the Nyayo National Stadium.

