Team Kenya return empty handed from World Indoor Champs in China

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2025 – Kenya’s hopes of a medal at the ongoing World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China evaporated in thin air following Susan Ejore’s disappointing performance in the women’s 1500m.

The United States-based runner finished fifth, clocking 4:03.89 to cap a disappointing outing for Kenya at the global event.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay led a 1-2 finish for the Eastern Africans, clocking a course record of 3:54.86, ahead of fellow countrywoman, Diribe Welteji, who clinched silver after running 3:59.30.

Great Briton Georgia Hunter Bell bagged bronze thanks to a personal best of 3:59.84.

Ejore was Kenya’s remaining medal hope on the final day of the championships, following a torrid day for the country on the penultimate day of the competition.

African Games 5000m bronze medalist Cornelius Kemboi and the 2019 World Mountain Running champion Purity Gitonga failed to make the podium of the men’s and women’s 3000m respectively.

Kemboi finished eighth even after clocking a personal best (PB) of 7:49.00.

On the other hand, Gitonga clocked 8:44.56 to finish a disappointing eighth in her race.

At last year’s edition of the same competition in Glasgow, Kenya returned with one medal — bronze — courtesy of Beatrice Chepkoech.