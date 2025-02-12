Road race speedster Jebet not satisfied with 10km world record

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 12, 2025 – Kenya’s Agnes Jebet says she is not satisfied with holding the world record for the women’s 10km.

The 2023 World Cross Country bronze medalist says she wants to achieve more success at the elite level and will not stop at merely smashing the women’s 10km world record.

“Breaking the world record and coming close to smashing the one for the half marathon was a huge motivation for me considering I missed the Paris Olympics with an injury. That was my ultimate target but I missed out. I still want more…I don’t want to stop at the 10km world record. I missed out on the world record for the half marathon and I am motivated that I can do it,” Jebet said.

The 25-year-old began 2024 in the best way possible, clocking a world record of 28:46 at the Valencia Ibercaja 10km race in Spain.

She returned to the city in October, missing out on the women’s world record for the half marathon by a whisker after timing 1:03:04 on her way to victory.

As she prepares for another onslaught on glory in 2025, Jebet is looking up to the legends of the sport for inspiration.

“I am still pushing my limits…I am still working hard. I look up to stars like Faith (Kipyegon) and Beatrice (Chebet)…they really inspire me a lot,” she said.

Jebet’s season begins on February 22 when she highlights the fourth edition of the SIrikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Having not competed in cross country for quite some time, Jebet is looking forward to returning to a race that she has really enjoyed.

“It is just like a buildup because I am looking forward to Grand Slam and the World Championships in Tokyo. It has been a while since I last competed in cross country and I am looking forward to running here (Lobo Village) in a week’s time,” the 2023 Lille Half Marathon champion said.

Going for gold

The fourth edition of the World Athletics (WA) gold label competition will be the last one of its kind following a busy cross country season that began in October last year.

Meet director Barnaba Korir said the competition has attracted a number of foreign athletes in addition to the local ones who will compete five categories of competition – senior men and women’s, under 20 men’s 8km, under 20 women’s 6km and the kids’ athletics.

“In keeping with the rules and regulations of WA, there are a number of foreign athletes who have registered for this year’s edition and we will be releasing the names soon. Of course, we also have Agnes Jebet who will be competing in the senior women’s race,” Korir said.

Winners of the senior men and women’s will walk home with approximately Ksh 780,000, second-place and third-place finishers receiving an estimated Ksh 650,000 and Ksh 520,000 respectively.

The Under 20 categories will see winners going home Ksh 162,000 richer as the second and third-place finishers pocket Ksh 130,000 and Ksh 104,000 respectively.