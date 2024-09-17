World Athletics boss Seb Coe among seven candidates to be new IOC president

ZURICH, Switzerland, Sep 17 – World Athletics president Lord Coe has been named as one of seven confirmed candidates to succeed Thomas Bach as International Olympic Committee (IOC) president.
Bach announced at the Paris Olympics last month that he intends to stand down after the end of his second term next year.
Britain’s two-time Olympic 1500m champion Coe faces competition from Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, France’s David Lappartient, Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry, Japan’s Morinari Watanabe, Swede Johan Eliasch and Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan.
Coventry, a seven-time Olympic swimming medallist, is bidding to become the first woman and African to head the IOC.
German lawyer Bach has been in charge since 2013.
The new IOC president will be elected at a session in ancient Olympia from 18-21 March 2025 and will take over in June of that year.
Candidates will make presentations to the full IOC membership at a private meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, in January.
All IOC presidents have been men, with eight of the nine from Europe and one from the United States.
Coe said Olympic sport was “fundamental to my DNA” on social media.
“The Covid years saw many people struggle through inactivity and many sports organisations suffer through lack of funds. We need to invest more in both over the next decade,” he added.
“A laser-like focus on sport must be the priority for the IOC. I believe I can help achieve this and more.”
Under current IOC rules Coe would not be able to serve the full eight-year first term of office as he reaches the IOC age limit of 70 in 2026, but he abolished similar restrictions on becoming president of World Athletics.
Who are the candidates?
- Prince Feisal al Hussein, aged 63, Jordan – A former wrestler and rally driver, he is president of the Jordan Olympic Committee and founded Generations for Peace, which promotes unity in high-conflict areas.
- Lord Sebastian Coe, 67, Great Britain – Renowned middle-distance runner who became a Conservative MP and later chaired organising committee of London 2012 Olympics and headed British Olympic Association.
- Kirsty Coventry, 41, Zimbabwe – Africa’s most decorated Olympian who competed at five Games, she is minister of sport in her homeland. She was an athlete representative on the IOC and founded her own swimming academy.
- Johan Eliasch, 62, Sweden – President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation and chairman of sports goods company Head. Was an advisor on deforestation and green energy to Gordon Brown’s UK government.
- David Lappartient, 51, France – President of cycling’s governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and president of the French Olympic Committee. He is chair of the IOC’s esports group.
- Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, 64, Spain – One of four current IOC vice presidents. Headed coordination commission for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. His late father was in charge of the IOC for 21 years until 2001.
- Morinari Watanabe, 65, Japan – President of International Gymnastics Federation since 2017. He was on the executive board of the organising committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.