Shujaa celebrate after winning the 2021 Safari Sevens. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenya

Full Shangwe paused: Kenya Rugby Union postpones Safari Sevens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Kenya Rugby Union has announced the indefinite postponement of this year’s Safari Sevens tournament which had been scheduled for next weekend.

The Union made the announcement on Wednesday night saying the decision had been made due to unavoidable circumstances, and invited teams have already been informed.

“The decision to postpone the event has been occasioned by unavoidable circumstances. We take this opportunity to thank our loyal fans and partners for your continued support. A new tournament date will be announced in a future communication,” a statement from the Union said.

The tournament was launched a fortnight ago and KRU had already confirmed that 12 men and six women teams would be gracing the tourney.

It was set to return to its original home, the RFUEA Grounds, after being staged at the Nyayo National Stadium last year following a two year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic.

New KRU CEO Aggrey Wabulwenyi had said they were planning to have a wholesome and spruced up event, with an enviable list of A-star entertainment performers to add spice to the competition, and attract a bigger number of fans.

The national team would have fielded two sides; the Shujaas and the Morans and this would have been a perfect platform for coach Damian McGrath to weigh up his side and pick a perfect squad ahead of the new season of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

