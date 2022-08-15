Mwanja pays tribute to gallant Lionesses despite fourth place finish in Chile

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Despite finishing fourth at the World Rugby Challenger Series in Chile over the weekend, Kenya Lionesses head coach Dennis Mwanja says he is hugely impressed with the output of the girls.

The Lionesses lost narrowly 22-15 to Japan in the semi-finals of the Challenger Series and could not raise the tempo in the play-off, losing 31-5 to China.

Tries from Yan Melling, Sun Yue and Gu Yaoyao put the Chinese 19-0 up at the break and they wrapped up third place with second-half scores from Wang Xiao and another for Yue.

Christabel Lindo scored the Lionesses consolation try.

As thus, the team lost out on an opportunity to battle for a World Rugby core status.

“This tournament was a good outing for us. The girls got to play and gauge themselves against very worthy opponents. We all believe this is the level Kenya Lionesses should be playing, and how we pray we could get more exposure,” said Mwanja, speaking to KRU after the tournament.

He added; “While the others have the resources and facilities to get the relevant exposure, we are left to our own devices but nonetheless the girls gave a good account of themselves.” The Kenya Lionesses in Chile. PHOTO/KRU

The Lionesses were in emphatic form in Chile, winning all their group matches against hosts Chile, China and continental rivals South Africa, before winning against Argentina in the quarters.

Mwanja says the exposure the girls picked from the tournament has been a morale booster and has built their determination to keep their chase for a core team status.

“They were so determined to get to the series, having faith that it would open doors for greater opportunities. When they lost, they did not lose lying down and this is a major take home. “

He added; “We are going to build on that energy going forward, we are going to continue working on our depth and skills. We have a lot of potential as this team is a mixture of youth and experience and I am looking at getting more younger players involved as we get back to the basics and work on fine skills in the team. This will eventually enable us to be very competitive as we prepare for the Olympic qualifiers.”