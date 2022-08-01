Commonwealth Games: Kenya hockey girls endure another thrashing in final match

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Kenya hockey girls’ baptism of fire in their debut at the Commonwealth Games ended on Monday afternoon with yet another thrashing, going down 11-0 at the hands of Scotland, who earned their biggest win in the Games.

The Kenyan girls struggled once again against a more fluid and experienced Scotland, conceding double digit goals for the second time having lost 16-0 to New Zealand in their first match of the campaign.

Charlotte Watson, Sarah Jamieson and Fiona Burnet scored twice each while Jenifer Eadie, Louise Campbell, Amy Kostello, Katie Robertson and Bronwyn Shields sounded the board once each.