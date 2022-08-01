Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National women's hockey team. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Kenya

Commonwealth Games: Kenya hockey girls endure another thrashing in final match

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Kenya hockey girls’ baptism of fire in their debut at the Commonwealth Games ended on Monday afternoon with yet another thrashing, going down 11-0 at the hands of Scotland, who earned their biggest win in the Games.

The Kenyan girls struggled once again against a more fluid and experienced Scotland, conceding double digit goals for the second time having lost 16-0 to New Zealand in their first match of the campaign.

Charlotte Watson, Sarah Jamieson and Fiona Burnet scored twice each while Jenifer Eadie, Louise Campbell, Amy Kostello, Katie Robertson and Bronwyn Shields sounded the board once each.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved