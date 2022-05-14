‘The skills are poor’ – New Kenya Sevens coach McGrath says on what he thinks of the current team

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – New Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath has given a tough verdict on what he thinks of this season’s Shujaa team as he prepares to take charge of the team for the next two years.

The English tactician says he watched several of the team’s matches at the World Rugby Sevens Series and was unimpressed with a number of things.

“The skills are poor, I won’t hide from that. The style of play also… It was difficult to see what they were trying to do but I am hoping that we can make some adjustments. I don’t want to play in a type of way that takes away the strength of Kenyan rugby with the speed, flair and athleticism,” the coach told Capital Sports as he was officially unveiled on Saturday.

He added; “We need to find a way where we can use that to our advantage and so I think we will try to play a game that suites that and also heavily on skill.”

The tactician takes charge of the national sevens team after predecessor Innocent Simiyu was fired following a spate of poor results that included the disastrous outing at the Africa 7s where they finished third and just but managed to squeeze in to World Cup qualification. New Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath at the RFUEA Grounds. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The tactician is confident that his tenure will take back Shujaa to the top of world rugby circles and believes the team has great potential to improve in a massive way.

“Kenya has great potential. When I was coach it was always difficult to play against Kenya. I knew that they were always a threat. I was surprised with the results in the last few months and though I was still with Germany I watched the matches. I think I can help with some improvements,” says the tactician.

He adds; “Momentum is a huge thing and once we get some movement forward, it will take a good course and I am sure we will see some improvement.”

Meanwhile, he says that taking the Kenyan job was an easy decision and couldn’t say no when he was approached a week ago.

“It is a huge honor to coach Kenya. There are very few jobs in world rugby that are exciting and when Kenya plays there’s always excitement. So when the opportunity to be involved came it was an easy decision to make and I didn’t think twice. It was a simple thing,” he said. New Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath at the RFUEA Grounds. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

His first outing with the team will be the Toulouse and London legs of the World Sevens Series, but he says he will mostly takes a back seat as he takes time to learn his team.

After that, he says he will hit the ground running implementing his style of play and also expanding the player selection pool with the National Sevens Circuit starting next weekend.

“Consistency when you play is important and we will try find a consistent way of playing and that will help us improve,” said the tactician.