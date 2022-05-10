Kenya bags second gold in Caxias do Sul Deaflympics

CAXIAS do Sul, Brazil, May 10 – Kenya won the men’s 1500M and got a bronze in the women’s 400M races at the Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil on Monday evening.
Ian Wambui Kahinga breezed to the tape for the gold in the race held at 5.10 PM (11.10pm Kenyan time),.
Kahinga clocked 3.55.54 ahead of Jaime Morga of Spain (3.56.18) and Alexander Blei of Germany (3.57.10).
Immediately after, Linet Fwamba Nanjala secured the bronze in a time of 59.34 after a photo finish with Yulia Shapoval of Ukraine. The race was won by Christina Kiniakina of Ukraine.
Defending 1500M men’s champion John Koech did not compete in the race as he has been entered for the men’s 800m contest.
“Koech failed to qualify for the race during the national trials held in Nairobi, but we are glad we got new blood like Kahinga who have helped Kenya to retain the title,” head coach Samuel Kibet explained.
Concerning his victory, Deaflympics debutant Kahinga said:
“I feel very happy to have won my first international crown, I have never competed outside Kenya before, so this good news is so heavy for me to bear.”
An elated Kahinga said he will now go for the 5000M title held by compatriot Symon Cherono Kibai.
“Kibai should brace for a tough battle,” Kahinga warned. The men’s 5000M semi finals is scheduled for Thursday May 12, 2022 and will also feature Amos Kiplagat.
So far Kenya has a total of nine medals; 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.
Team Kenya medalists
Gold
Men’s 10000M-Symon Cherono Kibai
Men’s 1500M- Ian Wambui Kahinga
Silver
4X400M Mixed Relay
Men’s 10000M- Peter Toroitich
Women’s 10000M-Serah Wangari Kimani
Bronze
Men’s 10000M- David Kipkogei
Women’s 10000M- Grancy Kandagor
Men’s Javelin- Kelvin Kipkogei
Women’s 400M- Linet Fwamba Nanjala