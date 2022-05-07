Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sundowns' Brian Onyango (L) vies for the ball with Luanda's Tiago Lima Leal (R) in April

Football

Rival captains score for Wydad in CAF Champions League last four

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 7Both captains scored on Saturday as Moroccan visitors Wydad Casablanca took a step towards the CAF Champions League final place by defeating local club Petro Atletico 3-1 in Angola.

Petro skipper and forward Tiago Azulao conceded an own-goal 16 minutes into the semi-final first leg watched by a near-capacity crowd at the 50,000-capacity Estadio 11 de Novembro.

After dominating first-half possession without having a single shot on target, the hosts suffered a major blow on 45 minutes when Wydad captain and midfielder Yahya Jabrane doubled the lead off a fierce shot.

Petro were foiled by the woodwork early in the second half before Congo Brazzaville-born forward Guy Mbenza put 1992 and 2017 champions Wydad three goals ahead on 68 minutes.

Veteran Petro midfielder Ricardo ‘Job’ Estevao came off the bench in place of Brazilian Gleison Moreira and claimed a consolation goal direct from a free-kick with nine minutes of regular time left.

The result leaves Wydad strongly positioned to reach a fifth Champions League final, against holders Al Ahly of Egypt or Algeria’s Entente Setif, who meet in Cairo later on Saturday.

To survive, Petro will have to score at least three goals in the second leg this Friday in Casablanca, where they were crushed 5-1 by Wydad in a group match during April.

None of the nine clubs who previously lost at home in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final managed to overcome the aggregate deficit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Brazilian red-carded –

Petro will face Wydad a fourth time this season without Brazilian midfield enforcer William Soares, who was red-carded in added time at the end of the first leg.

The Angolans entered the semi-final in an optimistic mood after shocking South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, who had beaten Ahly twice in the group stage, in the quarter-finals.

But, as was the case against Sundowns, Petro conceded an early goal, and this time there was to be no brave comeback to secure a first-leg victory.

Azulao, the leading Champions League scorer this season with seven goals, got a slight but fatal touch with his head to a Yahia Attiyat Allah free-kick.

The ball whistled past goalkeeper Wellington Lima — one of four Brazilians in the starting line-up — and flew into the far corner of the net.

Silence enveloped a crowd clad almost exclusively in the yellow of Petro and worse was to follow on the stroke of half-time as Jabrane took aim from 35 metres and claimed his fifth goal of the campaign.

Mbenza, a stand-out figure with his hair dyed pink, clinically pushed the ball into the net from close range after an attempted clearance from Portuguese centre-back Pedro Pinto fell kindly for him.

Many spectators had left the stadium when a Job free-kick evaded everyone in a crowded goalmouth, including goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti, and slipped into the net for a goal that raised barely a cheer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved