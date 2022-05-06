Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City have just the Premier League to play for after their painful defeat in the Champions League semi-finals

English Premiership

Man City refocus on Premier League title push as Leeds sweat

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 6Manchester City must pick themselves off the floor for the visit of Newcastle in the Premier League after their painful Champions League exit or risk ending the season empty-handed, with Liverpool on the prowl.

Pep Guardiola’s men, reeling after blowing a two-goal lead in the final minute of their semi-final against Real Madrid to lose 6-5 on aggregate, are one point clear of the second-placed Reds but have the disadvantage of playing after their rivals for the second consecutive weekend.

At the other end of the table, Norwich have already been relegated and Watford look certain to follow, with Burnley, Leeds or Everton set to join them in the Championship next season.

AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of this weekend’s action.

Bruised City

Manchester City were on course for a treble before Liverpool won last month’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Now they have just one trophy to play for.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are one point ahead of Liverpool with four Premier League games to play © AFP / Paul ELLIS

Jurgen Klopp’s team have the chance to turn the screw on Saturday even though they have a tricky fixture against Tottenham, who are in desperate need of the points as they chase a top-four spot.

Newcastle lost 1-0 to Liverpool last week but that came after four straight wins for Eddie Howe’s revived side, who are now safely in mid-table after their early season woes.

City know the maths is simple — win their remaining four Premier League games and they will be champions for the fourth time in five seasons.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Guardiola is confident his side can shrug off the agony of their European exit but he has no margin for error.

“We need time now, one or two days, but we will rise,” he said. “We have to do it.”

Leeds stare down barrel

Leeds fans might have shrugged off Burnley’s last-gasp comeback win against Watford last weekend but Everton’s shock victory against Chelsea the following day left them sweating.

After a sticky start under new manager Jesse Marsch, who took over from the sacked Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February, Leeds appeared to have turned the corner.

Jesse Marsch has a tough job on his hands to save Leeds from relegation © AFP/File / Oli SCARFF

But last week’s 4-0 drubbing by City leaves them in real danger of dropping back down to the Championship after just two seasons in the top flight.

Leeds have 34 points — level with Burnley and just two ahead of Frank Lampard’s Everton, who have a game in hand — with a difficult match at Arsenal on Sunday followed by a home game against Chelsea.

US coach Marsch said he knew the relegation battle would go to the wire when he took the job and believes his team are still up for the fight.

But if results go against them this weekend they could be in the bottom three on Sunday evening.

Golden Boot race

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mohamed Salah remains the heavy favourite to win a third Golden Boot but will be looking anxiously over his shoulder at in-form Son Heung-min and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah is aiming to win a third Premier League Golden Boot © AFP/File / Paul ELLIS

The Egypt forward, with 22 league goals, has only scored twice since netting against Brighton in mid-March even as Liverpool have kept up their relentless quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

Since then South Korea’s Son has scored eight times, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa and two goals against Leicester to take his tally to 19.

Ronaldo, one goal behind Son, has the chance to end a miserable season with Manchester United on a high but the Red Devils have just two games to play while Liverpool and fifth-placed Spurs both have four left.

Salah and Son will likely go head to head at Anfield on Saturday, with personal milestones an added element of spice in a fixture that could prove pivotal for both teams.

Fixtures

Saturday (5pm unless stated)

Brentford v Southampton, Burnley v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Wolves, Crystal Palace v Watford, Brighton v Manchester United (7:30pm), Liverpool v Tottenham (9:45pm)

Sunday (4pm unless stated)

Arsenal v Leeds, Leicester v Everton, Norwich v West Ham, Manchester City v Newcastle (6:30pm)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved