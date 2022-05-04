Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia fans enjoy the sweet victory over AFC Leopards during the Mashemeji Derby at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on March 8, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Mashemeji Derby confirmed for the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 04 – Gor Mahia have confirmed they have acquired the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani to host the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday, having earlier on initially planned to have the match played at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu.

K’Ogalo have been banned from Sports Kenya-owned facilities since March after their chaos-ridden match against Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani which ended in destruction of property.

But, the club has now secured the venue for Sunday’s match after a series of talks.

“Gor Mahia FC appeals to fans around the country to come out in large numbers and support our team on this particular match,” a statement from Secretary General Sam Ocholla said.

The idea of using the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium was abandoned as the stadium was earlier booked for a different function.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved