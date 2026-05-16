Why track queen Kipyegon is not too focused on smashing world records in 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2026 – Whereas breaking world records has become like drinking water for her, triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon says she is not overly obsessed with doing more of the same.

The four-time world champion says she is simply enjoying herself on the track and is not thinking too much about breaking the world record.

“To start my season here, was real nice. (On setting future world records). At the moment, no. I just want to be the best version of myself and see how I perform,” the double world record holder said.

Kipyegon has laid claim to the title of the track and field G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) following a knack for smashing the world record in every season.

In 2023, she smashed the world record for the women’s 1500m, 5000m as well as the mile.

Less than a month before the Paris Olympics, she lowered her time in the women’s 1500m, clocking 3:49.04 at the Diamond League in the French capital.

Come last year’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene and she was it again, timing a world record of 3:48.68 on her way to victory in the women’s 1500m.

Following on from the aforementioned successes, it should come as no surprise to see Kipyegon add another world record to her name, this season.

Indeed, the Shanghai Diamond League on Saturday evening provided a taste of things to come as the 32-year-old opened her season with a bang.

Kipyegon clocked a world lead of 14:24.14 to win the women’s 5000m, ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Likina Amebaw (14:24.21) and Senayet Getachew (14:24.71) who came in second and third respectively.

Just like water is wet, setting the fastest time in the women’s 5000m, this season, was never beyond the imagination of anyone who has ever watched this phenomenon do her thing.

Many had, however, expected her to compete in her traditional 1500m.

Commenting on her decision to open the season in the 12-and-a-half-lap race, Kipyegon hinted that fans should get used to seeing her compete more races in the same discipline.

“I feel so good, it was a good race. A positive season opener. My main goal was to see where we are placed and where we can adjust and continue with the same spirit. I will not say I will go back to 1500m more often, I’m going to continue to do both 1500m and 5000m,” she explained.

All eyes will be on her to see how she fares in subsequent competitions.

In a relatively quiet year for the world of athletics, the Diamond League could prove to be the source of entertainment for fans – and of course – the playing ground for Faith Kipyegon.