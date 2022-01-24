City Stars, Wazito score late equalizers as Tusker drop points in Kakamega

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Nairobi City Stars and Wazito FC scored late equalizers in a day of draws in the FKF Premier League as all three ties on Monday evening ended with spoils shared.

At the Ruaraka Complex, Rodgers Okumu scored with three minutes left to cancel out Gaetan Masha’s goal as City Stars played to a 1-1 draw with leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

At the Kasarani Annex, Michael Owino scored in the third minute of added time as Wazito played out to a 1-1 draw with Bandari as Tusker FC was held to a 0-0 draw by Vihiga Bullets in Kakamega.

-More to follow