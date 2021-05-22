Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics

Baringo’s Chepchumba, Kiplagat dominate 5000m in U20 Central Rift Trials

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Brenda Chepchumba and Emmanuel Kiplagat both from Baringo County bagged victory in the 5,000m races during the Athletics Kenya Central Rift pre-trials held at the Eliud Kipchoge Sports Complex, Nandi County on Saturday.

Kiplagat, who finished High School recently managed to run a brilliant race running from behind his competitors before surging forward in the last two laps to win the race.

He crossed the line in 14:12.1 ahead of Levi Kibet from Nandi County who clocked 14:13.0 while Fredrick Tomon from West Pokot sealed the podium in 14:18.34.  

Brenda Jepchumba, who is a form two student at Kimwogo Secondary School managed to shake off her competitors in the final lap to win 5000m race in 16:19.7 ahead of Zenah Jeptoo from Nandi County who timed 16:21.4 while Debra Jemutai was third in 16:33.8.

In the 1,500m race, Winnie Jemutai won in 4:29.3 ahead of Daisilah Jerono who clocked 4:30.1 while Naomi Kemboi ettled for third position in 4:32.5.

In the 400m women, Sylvia Jelangat managed to win the race in 55.78 ahead of Nelly Jepchirchir who clocked 59:28 while Stella Asipitar was third in 60.01.

The youths shall meet at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi for the trials on July 1-2 where a strong team shall be selected to represent Kenya. The event which attracted more than 200 athletes from various camps and schools, will be used by the federation to select a few in various categories who will join various camps across the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved