Baringo’s Chepchumba, Kiplagat dominate 5000m in U20 Central Rift Trials

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Brenda Chepchumba and Emmanuel Kiplagat both from Baringo County bagged victory in the 5,000m races during the Athletics Kenya Central Rift pre-trials held at the Eliud Kipchoge Sports Complex, Nandi County on Saturday.

Kiplagat, who finished High School recently managed to run a brilliant race running from behind his competitors before surging forward in the last two laps to win the race.

He crossed the line in 14:12.1 ahead of Levi Kibet from Nandi County who clocked 14:13.0 while Fredrick Tomon from West Pokot sealed the podium in 14:18.34.

Brenda Jepchumba, who is a form two student at Kimwogo Secondary School managed to shake off her competitors in the final lap to win 5000m race in 16:19.7 ahead of Zenah Jeptoo from Nandi County who timed 16:21.4 while Debra Jemutai was third in 16:33.8.

In the 1,500m race, Winnie Jemutai won in 4:29.3 ahead of Daisilah Jerono who clocked 4:30.1 while Naomi Kemboi ettled for third position in 4:32.5.

In the 400m women, Sylvia Jelangat managed to win the race in 55.78 ahead of Nelly Jepchirchir who clocked 59:28 while Stella Asipitar was third in 60.01.

The youths shall meet at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi for the trials on July 1-2 where a strong team shall be selected to represent Kenya. The event which attracted more than 200 athletes from various camps and schools, will be used by the federation to select a few in various categories who will join various camps across the country.