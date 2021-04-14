Ferguson Rotich, Aaron Koech headline Kenya’s team for World Relays

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – World 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich, Hellen Syombua and Aron Koech, both medalists from 2019 are among the 31 athletes named on the Kenyan team for the World Athletics Relays set for Silesia, Poland on1-2 May.

Athletics Kenya announced squads for the men’s and women’s 4x200m and 4x400m, mixed 4x400m, 2x2x400m and shuttle hurdles relay.

Joining Rotich in the mixed 2x2x400m are Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal, Naomy Korir and Emily Cherotich.

The Kenyan team for the event at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow also features national 400m record-holder Syombua and Koech, who formed part of the mixed 4x400m bronze medal-winning team at the last edition of the event in Yokohama in 2019.

Youngster Mary Moraa will also form part of the 4x400m women’s team alongside Syombua while speedstars Mike Mokamba and 100m national record holder Mark Otieno will spearhead the men’s 4x200m team.

Team Kenya for World Relays

WOMEN

4x200m: Maxmilla Imali, Evangeline Makena, Susan Nyambura, Monica Safania, Doreen Waka

4x400m: Joan Cherono, Mary Moraa, Gladys Musyoki, Veronica Mutua, Hellen Syombua

MEN

4x200m: Dan Kiviasi, Elijah Matayo, Mike Mokamba, Hesbon Ochieng, Mark Otieno

4x400m: David Kapirante, Jared Momanyi, William Rayian, Kevin Tonui

MIXED

4x400m: Sylvia Chesebe, Stanley Kieti, Aron Koech, Emmanuel Korir, Mary Moraa, Emmanuel Mutua, Eglay Nalianya, Hellen Syombua

2x2x400m: Emily Cherotich, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Naomy Korir, Ferguson Rotich

Shuttle hurdles relay: Vanice Kerubo, Michael Musyoka, Rukia Nusra, Kipkorir Rotich, Priscilla Tabunda, Wiseman Were

-By World Athletics