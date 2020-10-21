Connect with us

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee during his unveiling on October 21, 2020.

Football

Judge me by the results on the pitch, ’Ghost’ asks Stars fans

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Despite being out of active top-flight coaching for the last 10 years, newly appointed Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee says he still has his coaching mantra and has asked fans to judge him by his results starting with the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros next month.

Mulee has not been in top flight coaching since his last stint with Harambee Stars in 2010 and his appointment has raised concern over his freshness of ideas.

“Once you are a driver, you will always be a driver. Car models change but you will always remain to be a driver. I have been in the game throughout and I have been abreast with current happenings in football. Kenyans should judge me from November 11 when we play Comoros. The job of a coach is about the action after 90 minutes and you are judged by your performance,” Mulee stated after being unveiled on Wednesday.

  • Newly appointed Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee

Mulee takes over on a three-year deal, becoming the fifth coach during Nick Mwendwa’s tenure as the Football Kenya Federation boss. He takes over from Francis Kimanzi who ended his relationship with the team after a year and two months.

Mwendwa has meanwhile defended the Federation’s decision to appoint the tactician, saying they needed a local coach with experience and Mulee fit the bill perfectly.

“We were looking for a local coachwho has experience of qualification. We were looking for a local champion coach and when we searched, there were not so many. He (Mulee) has been our coaching instructor for many years and has trained many of these coaches,” stated the Federation boss.

Mulee’s deliverables largely circle around a return to the AFCON but Mwendwa says he will be tasked with ensuring Kenya does well in the qualifiers for the 20222 World Cup.

  • New Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee during his unveiling

“His clean slate is the World Cup qualifiers in June next year. We want him to test himself with this and take us to next level. That is the higher priority. He has two AFCONS and also has chance to be the only coach in our time, because we are in office until 2024,” stated Mwendwa.

Meanwhile, the Federation boss refused to be drawn into discussions over the circumstances surrounding the exit of Francis Kimanzi whose performance did not warrant sacking.

He referred to the Federation’s communication on Tuesday that stated the two parties had parted ways on mutual agreement.

In this article:
