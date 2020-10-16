Connect with us

Football Kenya Federation Electoral Board chair Kentice Tikolo addressing a briefing on the new electoral roadmap on Tuesday. PHOTO/FKF

Football

Football Kenya federation national elections to FINALLY proceed on Saturday

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The Football Kenya Federation national elections will finally proceed on Saturday after the Sports Disputes Tribunal threw out a petition filed by several interested candidates, including former boss Sam Nyamweya trying to stop it.

In a 15 minute ruling delivered by Tribunal boss John Ohaga via Zoom on Friday afternoon, Ohaga said the petition lacked merit and the fact that Lordvick Aduda, one of the petitioners had indeed conformed to the process and presented nomination papers weighed down the petition.

-More to follow

