Piston Mutamba being unveiled as a new Bidco United player. PHOTO/Courtesy

Football

Mutamba hopes to resuscitate career with move to newly promoted Bidco

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Former Sofapaka and Wazito FC striker Piston Mutamba hopes a move to newly promoted Kenyan Premier League side Bidco United will revive his career after suffering a lull over the past two seasons.

Mutamba penned a two-year deal with the Thika based side after leaving Wazito, where he had returned at the start of last season after another tough spell with Sofapaka.

“Yeah it has really been tough because the last two seasons have not been as I expected. Things didn’t go to plan. But now, I need to keep working hard and try to get back where I was. I have a lot to do and I am ready for the task,” Mutamba told Capital Sport.

He added; “We talked with Bidco and the plan and project they have for the season is what attracted me to sign here. It is a place where I know I will fit well because their philosophy is one that can suit me.”

  • Piston Mutamba being unveiled as a Bidco United player. PHOTO/Courtesy

Mutamba is one of 11 new players snapped up by Bidco United as they look to make their Premier League debut remarkable.

Others who have joined include Anthony Gathu, formerly with Thika United, Gor Mahia and Wazito, Noah Wafula formerly with Tusker FC and AFC Leopards as well as former Sofapaka, Ulinzi Stars and KCB striker Stephen Waruru who is making a return to his home town of Thika.

Former Posta Rangers defender Luke Ochieng, former Thika United and Zoo Kericho wingback Wilson Anekeya and former AFC Leopards Under-20 keeper Edwin Mukolwe have also been roped in.

  • Stephen Waruru signing his contract as a new Bidco United player alongside head coach Anthony Akhulia. PHOTO/Courtesy

They have also signed Keeper Brian Opondo from Kariobangi Sharks, Amitta Batts from Bungoma Superstars, Victor Ayugi who returns to Bidco from Talanta and free agent Dennis Monda.

Head coach Anthony Akhulia says he is pleased with the players he has brought on board and is optimistic they will play a huge role in helping his team maintain Premier League status.

“I have tried to sign players who have prior Premier League experience. Last season we had a squad of 28 and we have released seven with two leaving for other teams. We have brought in 11 more to make a squad of 30,”

  • Bdico United’s new signings line up for a group photo/PHOTO/Courtesy

“Our squad was hugely made up of young players, some of who had not even played league football before and it was very important for us to bring in players who have played in this league and understand it. We have worked so hard to gain promotion over very many years and I wouldn’t want this to be a one-season experience,” Akhulia noted.

