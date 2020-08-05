Connect with us

Nathan Ake signs his Manchester City contract. PHOTO/Man City/Twitter

English Premiership

Manchester City sign Bournemouth’s Ake

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 5 Manchester City on Wednesday announced the signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake on a five-year deal.

City agreed a £40 million (Sh5.7bn) fee for the Netherlands centre-back, rising to a potential £41 million (Sh5.8mn).

Ake is City’s second signing of the delayed summer transfer window, after the club landed Spain Under-21s winger Ferran Torres from Valencia.

“City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade,” Ake said in a club statement.

“Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree.”

