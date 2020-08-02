Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

No knee for Catalans Dragons' Australian full-back Israel Folau © AFP/File Raymond ROIG

Rugby

Folau’s ‘personal choice’ not to take knee, says Dragons coach

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 2 – Australian rugby star Israel Folau was at the centre of fresh controversy on Sunday when he opted against taking a knee in a Super League anti-racism protest, a decision backed as a “personal choice” by his coach.

Folau, 31, playing for Catalans Dragons, raised eyebrows at the kick-off against champions St Helens in Leeds when he remained standing while other players and officials fell to their knees in support of the Black Lives Matter cause.

“As a group of players and coaching staff, we spoke about it in depth and as a club we are completely against racism and all for equal opportunity,” said Dragons coach Steve McNamara.

“But there were some players and staff who made the decision not to take the knee.

“That was based on personal choice, they have their own reasons for doing that, and we decided we would respect anyone’s personal choice on the matter.”

Folau, 31, was sacked by Rugby Australia in May 2019 over a homophobic social media post.

However, he made his return to the 13-a-side code in February this year with the Dragons after a decade playing Australian rules football and union.

Taking a knee at sports events has become increasingly common in recent weeks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, a number of Formula One drivers have opted to stand instead in pre-race protests.

On Friday, Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic became the first NBA player not to kneel during the national anthem since the league resumed last week in Florida.

On the pitch on Sunday, St Helens enjoyed a resounding 34-6 win as Super League returned from the coronavirus shutdown.

The match, postponed in February due to Saints’ involvement in the World Club Challenge, marked the resumption of the campaign after a five-month lay-off caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With no spectators and scrums, the game marked the arrival of a new set of regulations highlighted by the “six again” rule copied from the NRL — a set of six more tackles for ruck infringements.

Champions St Helens, who suffered a surprise defeat to Castleford in the last match before lockdown, had England veteran James Graham back in their side on Sunday, 17 years since he made his debut.

His powerful runs and strong defence helped offset the loss of regular forwards Matty Lees and Dom Peyroux, who missed out through illness and injury.

The Dragons were the first Super League club to resume training but looked disjointed for most of the game and trailed 28-0 before James Maloney scored their only points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved