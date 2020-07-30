Connect with us

Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa with Secretary General Barry Otieno during a press briefing at Kandanda House on June 3, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Employment court freezes FKF accounts over Williamson compensation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The Employment and Labor Relations Court on Thursday gave an order to freeze Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) accounts over unpaid compensation owed to ex Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson.

Williamson moved to court suing the Federation for unlawful dismissal after he was sacked as the national team boss in 2016 and was subsequently awarded slightly over Sh57mn after winning the case.

However, the Federation failed to remit the amount and Williamson moved back to Court, with presiding judge Justice Byram Ongaya ordering the accounts frozen.

-More to follow

