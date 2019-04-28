BAK council passes resolution to hold long awaited elections May 28

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Sixteen County Associations including Kenya Police and Busia have passed a resolution to hold the long awaited Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) elections at Kasarani’s Moi International Sports Centre on May 28.

This follows a November 6, 2018 Sports Dispute Tribunal ruling which declared all meetings held after the expiry of the Association’s May 2017 mandate null and void.

The ruling also dismissed the earlier planned November 2018 polls and ordered BAK to hold its elections within 60 days.

In the landmark ruling, Mombasa sought legal redress against BAK last year on grounds of discrimination which later informed the Tribunal ruling.

The Counties which were represented were Nairobi, Nakuru, Siaya, Busia, Kenya Police, Kwale, Kilifi, Vihiga, Kakamega, Muranga, Laikipia, Meru, Mombasa, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu and Kiambu.

Skipping the Council without apology were Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Prisons and Nyeri.

The polls date was proposed by Nairobi Secretary Musa Benjamin and seconded by Kisumu Secretary Anthony ‘Jamal’ Ombok.

BAK Interim Secretary Isaac Mbote Addressing the press, said the council was convened in accordance with the Tribunal ruling.

“Following the ruling of the Tribunal on November 6, the court ordered that BAK Executive calls an SGM to plan for the election. Its in the implementation of that court order that BAK EXCO called the meeting,” said Mbote.

Mbote added that IEBC will precise over the election which will be held at 10am on the 28th of May.

Mbote added that they will invite observers including NOCK and Registrar of Sports to witness the exercise.

“All delegates with interim acknowledgement from the registrar will participate in the election. We will write to IEBC, the Sports Ministry and the Registrar of Sports notifying them of the resolutions passed,” added Mbote. Nineteen counties and 11 members of the BAK Executive will participate in the election,” added Mbote.

Two BAK camps one led by Interim Chairman John Kameta and the other by Mbote have been fighting for the control of the sport in the country.

Kameta’s camp didn’t attend the Council by Mbote added that they invited all and sundry to the council.

Reached for comment, Paul Mung’ori a Secretary in Kameta’s camp said: “That’s part of coup de tat that had started way back in 2017. The era of coup de tats ended with the enactment of Sports Act. Kenya is a constitutional democracy. Council has members as per BAK constitution.”

Mung’ori was appointed BAK secretary general during a previous BAK Council meeting that was convened on August 24, last year at Kaloleni Social Hall.

Mung’ori replaced Isaac Mbote, who had been suspended back in 2016 for missing executive committee meetings, but the appointment has since been dismissed by the Tribunal.

BAK Council met again on September 26, last year to set November 16 as the date elections which also dismissed.

Sports Dispute Tribunal ordered BAK to convene for a Special General Meeting (SGM) immediately to plan for the elections that must be held within 60 days from November 6, this year.

Registrar of Sport Rose Wasike moved to reinstate Mbote throwing both the administration at BAK and the National League into disarray.