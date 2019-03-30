Chebet wins Junior gold for Kenya after appeal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Kenyan Beatrice Chebet clinched the junior gold at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus Denmark on Saturday after winning an appeal following a photo finish with the Ethiopian duo of Tsigie Gebresalama and Alemitu Tariku.

The officials at the finish line had given Tariku the victory after a close photo finish at the tape, but Chebet who according to television replays seemed to have arrived first was given bronze with a one second gap.

However, the 5,000m World Under-20 Champion went in and appealed the result, a review by the officials showing that she actually won the race via microseconds, clocking 20:50 ahead of Tariku who was second and Gabresalama.

Chebet becomes the first Kenyan to win the race since Faith Kipyegon did so in Bydgoszcz, Poland in 2013. The last two editions in Guiyang China and Kampala, Uganda were won by Ethiopians.

Chebet was the only Kenyan remaining in a crowded Ethiopian field of five heading into the final 2km loop, but she stuck to her tact, running with determination especially on the punishing hill towards the finish line.

In the junior men’s race, Kenya failed to land a single medal as Kenya’s best performer, Leonard Bett finished fourth with Ethiopia retaining the title after Milkesa Mengesha commanded the field to take gold.

Compatriot Tadese Worku finished second while Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo beat Kenya’s Bett to third.