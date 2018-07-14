Gor, Kerr handed two-year Kagame Cup suspension

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14- The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Executive Committee on Saturday announced that Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia and their head coach Dylan Kerr have been handed two-year Kagame Cup bans.

The club was banned after refusing to pick the third placed bronze medal after beating Zanzibar’s Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) while the coach was handed the two year ban for what CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye termed as ‘continuous’ abuse to match officials’.

“They refused infront of the fans in the stadium and football leadership in the region to pick their medals. We as CECAFA we believe that leadership is about taking charge and making decisions. Whether good or bad, you cannot sit on the edge,” Musonye said in a press briefing on Saturday.

On Kerr’s behavior at the competition; “We have warned The Gor Mahia coach to respect referees and to respect football leaders in the region. He is also banned for two years,” Musonye.

“You can’t say bad things and abuse organizers. Every time he is abusing the referees and these reports have reached us. We have taken this thing very seriously,” he added.