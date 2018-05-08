Club licencing back! KPL Clubs have till June 30 to comply

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has set June 30 as the deadline date for Kenyan Premier League clubs to submit their documents for the 2018-2019 Club Licensing assessment.

All the 18 clubs competing in the top flight league will be evaluated on five criterias; Administration & Personnel, Club Infrastructure, Finance, Legal, and Sporting.

Clubs which will score less than 50% during the licence process will be relegated to a lower division, while those who will score between 50% and 69%, will be issued a provisional licence.

Clubs scoring 70% and above will be issued a full licence.

The Club Licensing process will be conducted by an independent body, First Instance Body, comprising of Dr. Edwin Wamukoya, Lilian Nzile, Paul Makumi, Paul Ochieng’, and Peter Karanja.

“Clubs are urged to offer their full co-operation to the FIB and uphold a high level of integrity during the licensing process. Members of this body will be bound by a non-disclosure agreement and therefore contents of any documents that they will receive from clubs during this exercise will remain safe, private, and confidential,” KPL said in a statement,.

On January 10, 2017, FKF made good of their threat by relegating Thika United, Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka from the Kenyan Premier League over failure to meet the strict club licensing requirements.

The three clubs were relegated after failing to meet the financial and legal criteria of the licensing rules set out by world football governing body FIFA and continental body CAF, but appealed the decision within the 14-day window provided.

However, on March 15, 2017, The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) overturned the decision by the FKF to relegate Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth from the KPL.

The Tribunal termed FKF club licensing manual as defective and that most of the clauses in the manual are not reflective of the CAF and FIFA manual.

In 2017 during the introduction of club licensing, Only three KPL clubs – Tusker FC, Ulinzi Stars and Bandari FC complied fully while Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz, Chemelil Sugar, Sony Sugar, Posta Rangers, Western Stima, Mathare United, Nakumatt FC, Nzoia United, Zoo Kericho and Kariobangi Sharks were handed the provisional license.

