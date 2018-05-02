In pics: K’Ogalo gets better of Ingwe in derby

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2- Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia got the better of eternal rivals AFC Leopards 5-4 on post-match penalties to win the ‘Hull City Challenge’ match on Tuesday in Nakuru. Here are some of the glitzy images from the crunch at the Afraha Stadium.

This is the second consecutive time Gor are playing a team from the United Kingdom having faced English premier League side Everton in a friendly match in July last year in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania where K’Ogalo lost 2-1.

Goalkeeper Shabaan Odhoji was the hero of the side, saving one penalty as Gor came out winners following a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

First choice Boniface Oluoch paved way for the former Nakuru All Stars shot stopper a minute to full time and at one point was agitated when the sub took too long.

Later after the match, Gor coach Dylan Kerr disclosed to Capital Sport that Oluoch had made it clear pre-match he wanted Odhoji to go in for the penalties.

Kerr has had a troubled week with Gor Mahia fans on social media after his heavy worded tongue lashing of his players following the 2-2 draw with Mathare United over the weekend.

But on Sunday, they quickly forgot that and he duly sang the K’Ogalo anthem with them after the final whistle.

The fans turned out in large numbers on Labor Day, filling the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru to capacity.

And as always, they didn’t pass up the chance of documenting the victorious day on their Smart gadgets sharing, tweeting and instagramming the victorious day away.

Perhaps AFC Leopards’ brightest star from Tuesday’s match was goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade who made his first start for them and made a huge impression keeping a clean sheet.

For those who didn’t make it to the Afraha Stadium, the match was streamed live across all major TV stations and for those who listened to the Swahili commentary, these were the figures who delivered it.

At half time, the crowd went boners in celebration as one of the most revered figure across the fan base of both teams, former Premier Raila Odinga touched down with a chopper for the second half.

In his chopper, he was joined by AFC Leopards legend Joe Kadenge while in a second chopper, Ingwe patron and Nairobi senator Johnston Sakaja, also arrived to cheer his side.

The guests walked majestically across the pitch to the VIP dias much to the cheer of the capacity crowd.

While AFC Leopards switch attention to the KPL where they face Chemelil Sugar on Sunday, Gor will be ‘going international’ as they travel to face Rayon Sport in their first CAF Confederations Cup Group D clash away in Kigali, Rwanda.