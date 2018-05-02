You are here:

In pics: K’Ogalo gets better of Ingwe in derby

Football
Gor Mahia midfielder Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi and AFC leopards defender Mike Kibwage share some words of friendship after K’Ogalo beat AFC Leopards 5-4 on post match penalties to win the Hull City Challenge match on May 1, 2018. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2- Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia got the better of eternal rivals AFC Leopards 5-4 on post-match penalties to win the ‘Hull City Challenge’ match on Tuesday in Nakuru. Here are some of the glitzy images from the crunch at the Afraha Stadium.

Gor Mahia winger Boniface Omondi attempts to block a clearance from AFC Leopards defender Mike Kibwage during the Hull City Challenge match in Nakuru on May 1, 2018. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

This is the second consecutive time Gor are playing a team from the United Kingdom having faced English premier League side Everton in a friendly match in July last year in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania where K’Ogalo lost 2-1.

Gor Mahia FC players jam keeper Shabaan Odhoji celebrating his penalty save as they beat AFC Leopards 5-4 on penalties in the Hull City play off match in Nakuru on May 1. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

Goalkeeper Shabaan Odhoji was the hero of the side, saving one penalty as Gor came out winners following a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

First choice Boniface Oluoch paved way for the former Nakuru All Stars shot stopper a minute to full time and at one point was agitated when the sub took too long.

Gor Mahia goalkeeper SHabaan Odhoji makes a penalty save during the Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards Hull City Challenge match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on May 1. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

Later after the match, Gor coach Dylan Kerr disclosed to Capital Sport that Oluoch had made it clear pre-match he wanted Odhoji to go in for the penalties.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr is hoisted high by fans after the side beat AFC Leopards in the Hull City challenge match on May 1, 2018. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

Kerr has had a troubled week with Gor Mahia fans on social media after his heavy worded tongue lashing of his players following the 2-2 draw with Mathare United over the weekend.

But on Sunday, they quickly forgot that and he duly sang the K’Ogalo anthem with them after the final whistle.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr pushes his fist up in the air in celebration after the side beat AFC Leopards in the Hull City challenge match on May 1, 2018. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

The fans turned out in large numbers on Labor Day, filling the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru to capacity.

Gor Mahia fans celebrate after the side beat AFC Leopards in the Hull City challenge match on May 1, 2018. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

And as always, they didn’t pass up the chance of documenting the victorious day on their Smart gadgets sharing, tweeting and instagramming the victorious day away.

Gor Mahia fans celebrate as their side beat arch rivals AFC Leopards during the Hull City Challenge Cup in Nakuru on May 1. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

Perhaps AFC Leopards’ brightest star from Tuesday’s match was goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade who made his first start for them and made a huge impression keeping a clean sheet.

AFC Leopards goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade attempts to make a penalty save during the Hull City Challenge match on May 1, in Nakuru. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

For those who didn’t make it to the Afraha Stadium, the match was streamed live across all major TV stations and for those who listened to the Swahili commentary, these were the figures who delivered it.

Former Ulinzi Stars head coach Yussuf Chippo (left) was part of the Media Pro commentary team alongside KBC’s Michael Were Mukhusia. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

At half time, the crowd went boners in celebration as one of the most revered figure across the fan base of both teams, former Premier Raila Odinga touched down with a chopper for the second half.

Baba, Raila Odinga disembarks from his chopper after arriving at the Afraha Stadium for the Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards Hull City Challenge matcch on May 1. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

In his chopper, he was joined by AFC Leopards legend Joe Kadenge while in a second chopper, Ingwe patron and Nairobi senator Johnston Sakaja, also arrived to cheer his side.

Choppers carrying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

The guests walked majestically across the pitch to the VIP dias much to the cheer of the capacity crowd.

L-R: SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, AFC Leopards legend Joe Kadenge and Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja arrive for the Mashemeji Derby. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

While AFC Leopards switch attention to the KPL where they face Chemelil Sugar on Sunday, Gor will be ‘going international’ as they travel to face Rayon Sport in their first CAF Confederations Cup Group D clash away in Kigali, Rwanda.

