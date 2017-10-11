Robben retires after Dutch World Cup failure

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 11 – Arjen Robben announced his retirement from the Netherlands after his two goals against Sweden were not enough for the Dutch to qualify for the World Cup.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger, 33, steered his side to a 2-0 win against Sweden on Tuesday in what proved to be his final international appearance as they missed out on a play-off place.

The Netherlands needed to win by seven goals to have the chance to reach next year’s World Cup in Russia.

“I wanted to show one more time all the things that I can do,” Robben said after the game.

Robben scored 37 times in 96 appearances for the Netherlands and was part of a talented generation that reached the 2010 World Cup final where they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra-time.

The Dutch also progressed to the last four at the 2014 finals before losing to Argentina on penalties.

“Fourteen years, it’s beautiful, magnificent even,” said Robben, who made his international debut against Portugal in April 2003.

“I will always remember the 2010 World Cup and 2014. Those are my best memories. During those two competitions we formed a real team.”

Robben, who has had plenty of injury problems over the years, was quoted by vi.nl as saying: “The man of glass has lasted the longest.”

The Bayern Munich midfielder added: “I’ve been thinking about it (international retirement) for a long time.

“I have already considered it for a while, but then I went on. I wanted to finish this qualification.

“I’m 33 years old now. I’m playing at a top club in Europe and I want to concentrate on it now. It’s also a good time to hand over the baton.

“I still feel very good and want to be at the top as long as possible.”