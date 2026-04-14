Tusker Overwhelms Gor As Mathare Holds Police In FKF Premier League - Capital Sports
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Gor Vs Tusker FC. Photo/GOR X

Football

Tusker Overwhelms Gor As Mathare Holds Police In FKF Premier League

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Joshua Mwakasakaba’s early goal was enough to guide Tusker FC to beat leaders Gor Mahia 1-0 and deny K’Ogalo a five-point lead in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League played on Tuesday evening.

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The Tanzanian scored the goal in the 16th minute, a result that stayed like that until the final whistle, seeing Gor remain at the top of the league with 57 points, only two ahead of rivals AFC Leopards.

In the early kick-off, Mathare United held defending champions to a goalless draw.

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