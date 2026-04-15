Why Gor coach Akonnor is fuming after loss to Tusker in Kenya Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 15, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor believes the club lost unfairly to Tusker FC in their Kenya Premier League tie in Kirinyaga on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian insists his side were unfairly denied a penalty in the first half after Patrick Essombe was fouled in the box.

“I don’t want to complain but I don’t know why this game was brought here. Of course, we have lost and we will go back home and prepare for the next match. The game we have played today is not our style of play…we were simply trying to manage the pitch. Of course, we were also denied a clear penalty in the first half,” Akonnor said.

The gaffer also had an axe to grind with the state of the turf at the Wang’uru Stadium, describing it as an occupational hazard to the players.

“Not just for my team but for the opponents as well…it is very dangerous to play on a pitch like this. If you twist your leg…the field is so bumpy and it is not healthy for the boys. This is a top league match, which is being covered worldwide,” Akonnor said.

The record league champions came into the game hoping to widen the gap between them and second-placed AFC Leopards.

However, Ibrahim Joshua’s goal in the first half struck a dagger to K’Ogalo hearts as the brewers avenged their loss in the first leg of the season.

With the deficit now down to two points, Akonnor is not pressing the panic button yet.

The former Ghana national team tactician says they will fight to win their 22nd crown to the death.

“Today, if the league is over then we win it. We will continue with the momentum to get a better result in our next match. We are still hopeful and believe we have done so much, so far. This is our first loss of the year,” he said.

Gor are back in action on Sunday, against Bandari.