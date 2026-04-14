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Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda To Set AFCON 2027 Roadmap Next Week

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will meet on Thursday, April 23, to develop a roadmap for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which the three East African neighbors will co-host.

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Cabinet Secretary for Sports Salim Mvurya has revealed that they will be discussing issues, including visa and tax exemptions, during the much-awaited continental tourney. 

CS Mvurya spoke at his Talanta Office in Nairobi while receiving the new CAF Acting Secretary General, Samson Adamu, reiterating the government of Kenya’s commitment to staging a world-class AFCON.

“There are several decisions that will be made next week because we will be having a Pamoja meeting that will bring together Ministers to discuss matters such as visas, tax exemptions, and many others. CAF will be the key facilitator of the event. We will be announcing the road map that will guide the three East African countries towards the AFCON 2027.”

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