March 15, 2022 | Deputy President William Ruto arrives at the Kasarani Indoor Sports Arena accompanied by the Second Lady Rachel Ruto for the UDA NDC/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘You’re made of fine gold,’ Ruto tells allies who resisted Jubilee ‘witch-hunt’

Ruto accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of weaponizing State agencies against those he differed with politically to orchestrate a desired succession plan.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 — Deputy President William Ruto has lauded allies in the Jubilee Party who resisted a State-orchestrated witch-hunt designed to tame his ambition to became the fifth President.

In a hard-hitting speech delivered at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi, where the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference crowned him its presidential candidate, Ruto vowed to sustain the momentum to clinch the presidency despite the ruling Jubilee Party’s attempt to stop him.

“I want to thank those of you (elected leaders) who stood with me. You’re made of good metal; you’re made of fine gold,” he said as delegates broke into a thunderous cheer.

Si uchawi, ni maombi! (It’s not witchcraft, it’s through prayers),” the crowd comprising 5,000 delegates roared.

Ruto accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of weaponizing State agencies against those he differed with politically to orchestrate a desired succession plan.

He said Governors in the ruling party were threated by summons from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) while businesspeople allied to him were intimidated through the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Ruto dismissed allegations raised against his allies as tramped up saying leaders allied to his chief opponent Raila Odinga, who enjoys the backing of President Kenyatta, were allowed to contravene laws with reckless abandon.

In his speech, Ruto vowed to ensure independent institutions including the National Police Service and the DCI under it get independent accounting officers to end reliance on budgets controlled by officials in the Office of the President who he said use budget allocation to gain leverage.

“We will grant these independent offices financial autonomy on day one in office,” he told the delegates conference also attended by allied leaders including Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Jimi Wanjigi (Safina), Moses Kuria (CCK), William Kabogo (Tujijenge Party) and Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya).

Ruto’s Jubilee Party breakaway faction boosted of numerical strength with at least 100 lawmakers switching allegence.

Governors who moved to Ruto’s camp after he claimed the Party for Development and Reforms, a Jubilee Coalition partner, which he rebranded to UDA include Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Salim Mvurya (Kwale) and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri). ODM’s Josphat Nanok (Turkana) also joined the UDA outfit rising to become one of its luminaries.

