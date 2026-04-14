EPRA to Announce New Fuel Prices Amid Scandal and Global Oil Crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is expected to announce new fuel prices today in a highly anticipated review that comes against the backdrop of a domestic fuel scandal and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The pricing update follows weeks of uncertainty in Kenya’s energy sector after a controversial fuel shipment triggered the arrest and resignation of senior officials in the Ministry of Energy and affiliated agencies.

Industry stakeholders and consumers are closely watching EPRA’s announcement, which is likely to reflect both local supply disruptions and global oil market volatility.

The controversy surrounding the importation of substandard or irregular fuel shipments has shaken confidence in the sector, raising concerns about oversight, transparency, and supply stability.

At the same time, global oil markets remain on edge following rising tensions between the United States and Iran, including threats to disrupt shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route, has come into sharp focus after Donald Trump announced plans to impose a naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping.

Motorists and businesses are bracing for possible price increases, which could trigger a ripple effect across the economy, including higher transport and commodity costs.

The anticipated price review also comes amid ongoing investigations into a controversial fuel deal that led to the arrest and resignation of top energy officials.

The scandal has sparked public outrage and intensified scrutiny of procurement processes within Kenya’s energy sector.

Calls for accountability and reforms have grown louder, with stakeholders urging authorities to restore integrity and ensure quality control in fuel imports.