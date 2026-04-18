DR Congo gov’t-rebles peace talks see progress

KINSHASA, Apr 17 – The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group said Friday that progress had been made in Swiss-hosted peace talks on humanitarian access and ceasefire monitoring.

In a statement issued after meetings held from April 13 to 17 in Montreux, Switzerland, the two sides said they had made “substantial progress” toward concluding a protocol on humanitarian access and judicial protection, stressing the need to ensure vital assistance reaches conflict-affected populations in eastern DRC.

They agreed to refrain from destroying or seizing property indispensable to the survival of civilians.

They also pledged to facilitate rapid, safe, sustainable, and unhindered humanitarian access, as well as the free movement of aid workers, relief goods, and humanitarian convoys in conflict-hit areas.

The two sides also agreed to release prisoners within 10 days under previously established arrangements, in a move aimed at strengthening mutual trust.

Despite the progress, the security situation remains fragile in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, where sporadic fighting continues on several front lines, raising concerns over the implementation of the ceasefire