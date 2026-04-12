Agriculture CS Kagwe Tops 2026 CS Rankings as Survey Reveals Cabinet Performance

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12-Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has emerged as the best-performing member of President William Ruto’s Cabinet, according to a new nationwide survey that ranks ministries based on public approval and impact.

The poll by KenyaTrack places Kagwe at the top with an 86.5 per cent approval rating, following interviews with more than 12,000 respondents across all 290 constituencies between March 15 and April 10.

The survey attributes Kagwe’s strong showing to his aggressive push to reposition agriculture as a central pillar of the economy, backed by increased funding, market protection policies and climate-smart farming initiatives.

His directive prioritising locally produced wheat and the rollout of strategic animal feed reserves are cited among key interventions that have stabilised farmer incomes and cushioned the sector against recurring shocks such as drought.

The report also highlights reforms in tea and coffee value chains aimed at improving farmer earnings through better pricing, value addition and streamlined marketing systems.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano ranked second with 84.7 per cent, driven by efforts to market Kenya globally as a premier destination and expand hospitality and conference tourism.

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku followed at 82.7 per cent, with his ministry recognised for digitisation of government services and strengthening accountability systems.

Housing and Lands CS Alice Wahome scored 79 per cent, buoyed by the Affordable Housing Programme and digitisation of land records aimed at improving transparency and reducing disputes.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa was ranked next with 78.3 per cent, with the survey citing the nationwide tree-planting campaign and broader conservation efforts to restore ecosystems and boost climate resilience.

Treasury CS John Mbadi scored 78 per cent, reflecting the ministry’s central role in managing public finances, maintaining macroeconomic stability and steering fiscal policy amid economic pressures.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua followed closely at 77.9 per cent, with his docket credited for strengthening labour relations, protecting workers’ rights and promoting skills development programmes.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi ranked at 77.2 per cent, with Kenya’s diplomatic engagements and international partnerships cited as key achievements.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo closed the list of top performers with 76.8 per cent, driven by efforts to expand digital infrastructure, enhance e-government services such as eCitizen, and support the country’s growing technology ecosystem.

According to the survey, performance across ministries is increasingly being judged on tangible outcomes, including service delivery, economic impact and responsiveness to emerging challenges such as climate change and global market volatility.