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Uhuru Meets EIP, Togolese Envoy Over Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo Crisis

“Both meetings centered on ongoing regional and international efforts to de-escalate conflict in eastern DRC, a region that has for decades been plagued by armed groups, humanitarian crises, and cross-border tensions,” read a statement on the President’s social media account

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday hosted two high-level delegations at his Gatundu residence amid renewed focus on stabilizing eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to a statement from his office, Uhuru held separate talks with representatives of the European Institute of Peace (EIP), led by Senior Advisor Hilde F. Johnson, and Freddy Nkurikiye, a Peace and Security Advisor to Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, who paid him a courtesy call.

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“Both meetings centered on ongoing regional and international efforts to de-escalate conflict in eastern DRC, a region that has for decades been plagued by armed groups, humanitarian crises, and cross-border tensions,” read a statement on the President’s social media account.

Uhuru has remained a central figure in mediation efforts under the East African Community (EAC), which appointed him as a facilitator of the Nairobi Peace Process following his retirement from office in 2022.

His role has involved convening dialogue between the Congolese government and various armed groups, as well as coordinating with regional leaders and international partners.

The Nairobi Process, launched in 2022, has been one of two main diplomatic tracks addressing the conflict, alongside the Luanda Process led by Angola President João Lourenço. While the Luanda track has largely focused on interstate tensions—particularly between DRC and Rwanda—the Nairobi Process has concentrated on internal armed groups operating in eastern Congo

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