NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 18-The British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) has recently advertised a large number of vacancies for Locally Employed Civilians (LECs), with approximately 550 positions currently supporting operations at its permanent base near Nanyuki and across extensive training grounds, including Lolldaiga.

These roles are presented as a “meaningful contribution” to the local economy, particularly as the UK and Kenya work toward renewing their military cooperation agreement.

However, a far darker reality lurks behind the recruitment drive: the deadly costs of working for the British Army stand exposed, as Kenyan workers have already been killed by unexploded bombs, mauled by lions, and struck down in preventable fires, all while facing inadequate safety measures, delayed rescues, and zero accountability from the British forces that profit from their labour.

The scale of this recruitment coincides with a documented history of incidents involving civilian staff, highlighting persistent questions about risk management, communication, and the practical realities faced by Kenyan workers in these high-risk environments. Several cases illustrate the range of hazards that have affected LEC personnel.

In 2007, 28-year-old Robert Swara Seurei was employed to clear debris following a three-week British Army exercise at Lolldaiga. While performing his duties, he unknowingly handled a live plastic explosive device, designed to simulate battle noise but left behind after the exercise.

The device detonated at his family home, killing him instantly and severely injuring his grandmother, who suffered permanent hearing loss and chest trauma and subsequently died, while also causing property damage.

A subsequent British Army investigation pointed to multiple procedural shortcomings, including inadequate supervision, the premature removal of safety markers before full daylight verification, and an incorrectly fitted safety fuse.

Although the Ministry of Defence later admitted liability, settled a compensation claim with the family in 2010, and introduced “improvements” such as interpreter-assisted briefings and practical demonstrations, the incident underscored broader vulnerabilities.

Notably, similar unexploded ordnance from later exercises has been recovered by illiterate Maasai shepherds in the same areas; these herders carried the inconspicuous bundles in bags for several days before discarding them harmlessly.

No one was injured in that episode, but it demonstrates how easily such residue can be mistaken for harmless objects by local residents unfamiliar with military materials, raising the possibility that children or other inexperienced individuals could encounter them with far more tragic results. Other incidents further reveal the spectrum of risks.

In 2016, Godfrey Muriithi, a 30-year-old LEC who had been on the job for only one week, collapsed and died from a heart attack attributed to an enlarged heart and possible pre-existing conditions that were not identified during his short employment.

British personnel informed his relatives simply that he had “fallen down and died,” with no public statement from the Ministry of Defence and limited disclosure about the precise nature of his duties that day.

In 2021, Kenyan labourer Linus Murangiri was killed by a truck while responding to a bushfire sparked by British training activities at Lolldaiga; the fire also generated smoke that affected thousands of nearby residents, who later received compensation.

More recently, during Exercise Haraka Storm Bravo at Lolldaigaand Ole Naishu conservancies, 70-year-old labourer SanguiyanOle Legei was mauled by a lion while sleeping in open ground.

According to court filings, British soldiers, whose own camp was secured by barbed wire, provided first aid but delayed full evacuation for more than 15 hours, reportedly to avoid “disrupting the exercise.”

Legei underwent surgery, spent 19 days in hospital, and now requires crutches to walk while living with chronic pain.

Dozens of other workers from the same exercise have lodged claims citing breathing and hearing damage after exposure to M18 smoke grenades and simulated explosions, alleging they received no formal contracts, no written safety briefings, and no protective equipment comparable to that issued to British troops. Daily pay for these local hires averaged under £6, and many described being asked to simulate enemy forces in the same wildlife areas used for both military training and luxury safaris.

These examples collectively point to recurring operational patterns: gaps in supervision and hazard communication, especially where language barriers exist; disparities in protective measures between British personnel and local support staff, coupled with limited transparency for families after incidents.

While the Ministry of Defence maintains that it takes the health and safety of LECs seriously and provides appropriate briefings, it has declined to comment on individual claims.

The persistence of unexploded ordnance risks, even after claimed improvements in range-clearance procedures, suggests that safety protocols, though formally updated, continue to face practical challenges in execution.

It is also widely rumoured among potential applicants that those seeking LEC positions are required to sign documents stating that, in the event of an accident, the British authorities bear no responsibility, an arrangement sometimes described locally as reflecting a certain detachment.

A non-disclosure agreement covering all activities at the base is reportedly part of the same process. Should any worker experience mistreatment, injury, or other adverse events, such provisions could significantly restrict avenues for appeal or public discussion.

In summary, while BATUK’s civilian vacancies offer employment in the region, the accumulated record of incidents indicates that these roles carry notable safety implications.

Local Kenyan staff appear to shoulder a disproportionate share of frontline support duties in demanding environments, ranging from ordnance clearance and fire response to wildlife exposure, without the same safeguards extended to the troops they assist.

This dynamic, coupled with the reported use of liability waivers and confidentiality requirements, raises legitimate questions about the balance between operational needs and the long-term well-being of the very communities that host and sustain the training programme.

BATUK must demonstrate greater accountability and responsibility by strengthening safety protocols, ensuring transparent communication, providing adequate protective measures, and improving post-incident support for Locally Employed Civilians.

As recruitment expands, proactive measures are essential to prevent future mishaps and protect the lives and well-being of Kenyan workers who support its operations.