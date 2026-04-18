Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Government Moves to Strengthen Teachers’ Healthcare Under SHA

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 18-The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving healthcare access for teachers, with a renewed focus on strengthening benefits, enhancing accountability, and boosting service delivery across health facilities.

Speaking during a consultative forum in Kisumu, the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, said ongoing engagements with teachers’ unions are aimed at addressing longstanding concerns while refining services under the Social Health Authority.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The meeting brought together officials from the Kenya National Union of Teachers and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers, providing a platform to review challenges affecting teachers’ access to healthcare and explore practical solutions.

Dr Oluga emphasised the need for closer coordination between the Government, unions, and healthcare providers to resolve persistent issues, noting that discussions are ongoing to review aspects of the benefits package and improve service delivery at the hospital level.

“We are working collaboratively to ensure that the concerns raised by teachers are addressed in a structured and sustainable manner, while also strengthening accountability within the system,” he said.

He further underscored the importance of restoring confidence in the country’s health system, calling for continuous feedback from teachers to help guide reforms and ensure services remain responsive to their needs.

The forum was convened by Dr Mercy Mwangangi, Chief Executive Officer of the Social Health Authority, and also attended by Dr Joshua Okise of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Union representatives reiterated the need for improved service delivery, timely access to care, and transparent management of health benefits, with the KNUT delegation led by 2nd Vice National Chairman Aggrey Namisi.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

ODM-UDA cracks widen as zoning row spills into Nyanza rallies

The simmering tensions came into sharp focus on Friday during separate political and empowerment events attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in Migori...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Motorists Association Opposes Plan to Inspect Older Private Vehicles

According to the lobby, private vehicles are being unfairly targeted, while enforcement gaps persist in the inspection of commercial vehicles, which it claims pose...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Pressure Mounts on IG Kanja as Gachagua demands probe on police collusion with criminal goons

"Is it that you have surrendered the command of the police to politicians or you have you allowed the National police service to be...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto dismisses critics as ‘noisemakers and vision-less’

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – President William Ruto has sharply criticized his political opponents, dismissing them as lacking vision and engaging in insults rather...

17 hours ago

World

Ruto promises 2-week fix plan on id cards backlog

Speaking in remarks addressing registration challenges, the President noted that despite the removal of vetting requirements, a significant number of young people, women, and...

18 hours ago

Litigation

Akamba seek compensation and land restitution from UK in historic claim

The Akamba community has launched a legal claim against the UK government, arguing that colonial policies dismantled their economy and continue to affect millions...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Pushes Back on Development Criticism in Northern Kenya

Ruto said his government is working to correct “60 years of neglect,” emphasizing that northern Kenya deserves equal access to development and government programmes...

19 hours ago

Fifth Estate

OPNION: BATUK Recruitment Drive Raises Fresh Safety Questions for Kenyan Civilian Workers

Kenyan workers have already been killed by unexploded bombs, mauled by lions, and struck down in preventable fires, all while facing inadequate safety measures,...

19 hours ago