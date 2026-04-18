Government Moves to Strengthen Teachers’ Healthcare Under SHA

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 18-The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving healthcare access for teachers, with a renewed focus on strengthening benefits, enhancing accountability, and boosting service delivery across health facilities.

Speaking during a consultative forum in Kisumu, the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, said ongoing engagements with teachers’ unions are aimed at addressing longstanding concerns while refining services under the Social Health Authority.

The meeting brought together officials from the Kenya National Union of Teachers and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers, providing a platform to review challenges affecting teachers’ access to healthcare and explore practical solutions.

Dr Oluga emphasised the need for closer coordination between the Government, unions, and healthcare providers to resolve persistent issues, noting that discussions are ongoing to review aspects of the benefits package and improve service delivery at the hospital level.

“We are working collaboratively to ensure that the concerns raised by teachers are addressed in a structured and sustainable manner, while also strengthening accountability within the system,” he said.

He further underscored the importance of restoring confidence in the country’s health system, calling for continuous feedback from teachers to help guide reforms and ensure services remain responsive to their needs.

The forum was convened by Dr Mercy Mwangangi, Chief Executive Officer of the Social Health Authority, and also attended by Dr Joshua Okise of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Union representatives reiterated the need for improved service delivery, timely access to care, and transparent management of health benefits, with the KNUT delegation led by 2nd Vice National Chairman Aggrey Namisi.