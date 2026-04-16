National Assembly to hold public hearing on forest management law

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – The Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining will next week commence rigorous public hearings on the proposed Forest Conservation and Management (Amendment) Bill.

The Committee shall engage members of the public in two delegations of MPs that shall cover select regions across twelve Counties, in a span of five days.

“This engagement of the Public is critical if we are to make any Amendments to this Law. Forestry matters are at the heart of every Kenyan and we must hear what they think about the proposals.” Said Vice-Chairperson Hon. Charles Kamuren, in a meeting held at Bunge Tower today.

The first delegation led by the Committee chairperson Hon. Vincent Musyoka shall have meetings in Isiolo, Nyeri, Embu, Machakos, Makueni, Kilifi and Kwale Counties on Monday to Friday.

The second delegation of Legislators shall be led by the Committee’s vice chairperson Hon. Charles Kamuren starting with Kisumu, Kakamega, Kericho,Uasin Gishu, and Nakuru Counties.

The Bill sponsored by the Leader of the Majority Party; seeks to amend the Forest Conservation and Management Act, Cap. 385 to align it with modern realities, as well as contemporary global discourse on forestry conservation and management.