OPINION: Beyond “Overcapacity”: Rethinking China’s Industrial Scale in a Constrained Global Economy

The claim that China suffers from “overcapacity” has become a familiar refrain in global economic debates. It is often invoked to explain trade tensions, justify industrial policy, and raise concerns about market distortion. At its core, the term suggests an imbalance — too much supply chasing too little demand.

Yet the reality is far less straightforward. What is frequently described as excess may instead point to a deeper structural misalignment between the world’s productive capacity and its ability to generate, finance and absorb demand.

Take the clean energy sector. According to the International Energy Agency, China now accounts for more than 80 per cent of global solar photovoltaic manufacturing capacity. This statistic is regularly cited as evidence of imbalance. However, it can also be interpreted as a rational response to one of the most predictable demand surges of our time — the global transition to renewable energy.

What appears excessive today may, in fact, be capacity built for a future that is widely acknowledged but insufficiently financed. The real constraint in the energy transition is not manufacturing capability, but deployment — particularly in capital-constrained regions. In this context, China’s scale highlights a gap not between supply and demand, but between supply and the world’s ability to convert demand into realised investment.

Trade data offers a similarly nuanced picture. According to the World Trade Organisation, China’s share of global exports remains below 15 per cent, well within the historical range observed for major manufacturing economies. More telling, however, is the composition of those exports. A significant portion consists of intermediate goods — components, machinery and industrial inputs that feed into production elsewhere, rather than final consumer products.

This positions China less as a dominant end-market exporter and more as a central node within global value chains. From this perspective, what is labelled “overcapacity” begins to resemble embedded industrial capability supporting production worldwide.

Even China’s trade surplus warrants closer examination. While the country runs a surplus in goods, it continues to post persistent deficits in services and investment income. Data from the Ministry of Commerce indicates that in 2025, China’s services deficit stood at approximately $100–110 billion, with imports reaching roughly $500–520 billion. These flows reflect sustained demand for foreign expertise, education, intellectual property and financial services — much of it sourced from advanced economies.

Finance adds another dimension to this picture. China’s external assets have grown steadily, but remain proportionate to the size of its economy. More significant than their scale is their composition. A large share is held in direct investment — long-term, less liquid and closely tied to real economic activity. This contrasts with more volatile portfolio flows, suggesting that Chinese capital is more often embedded in production than deployed for short-term speculation.

In practical terms, the proceeds of trade are not sitting idle. They are recycled into infrastructure, industry and liquidity across multiple economies. Chinese firms operating abroad have generated substantial revenues and supported millions of jobs, illustrating how capital outflows translate into tangible economic activity.

Against this backdrop, the language of “overcapacity” begins to show its limitations. It captures a static view of production while overlooking the dynamic nature of demand — how it evolves over time, across regions and in response to structural shifts. Industrial systems are not designed for perfect equilibrium at any single moment; they are built to absorb shocks, anticipate change and operate across cycles.

History offers useful parallels. Periods of rapid industrial expansion — from 19th-century railways to the 20th-century automobile boom and the rise of digital infrastructure — were often marked by phases that could easily have been labelled as overcapacity. In each instance, supply did not merely respond to demand; it actively shaped and expanded it.

China’s current position fits within this broader pattern. Its industrial scale, particularly in sectors linked to decarbonisation and advanced manufacturing, provides a form of optionality for the global economy. It lowers the cost of adoption, accelerates transition timelines and expands development pathways for lower-income countries.

For much of the Global South, access to affordable capital goods and energy systems has long been a critical constraint on industrialisation. Expanded supply — if matched with appropriate financing mechanisms and policy frameworks — has the potential to ease that constraint in ways previously unimaginable.

Ultimately, the central question is not whether China produces too much, but whether the global economy has built the institutional, financial and political capacity to absorb what is being produced. In that sense, “overcapacity” may be less a problem of excess and more a reflection of a wider imbalance between what the world can make and what it is currently organised to consume.

How that gap is bridged will define the next phase of globalisation.