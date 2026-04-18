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Gachagua accused unnamed political rivals of persecuting Ng’eno throughout his life/FILE

Kenya

Pressure Mounts on IG Kanja as Gachagua demands probe on police collusion with criminal goons

“Is it that you have surrendered the command of the police to politicians or you have you allowed the National police service to be converted into a criminal gang?” Gachagua asked.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused the National Police Service of working hand-in-hand with criminal gangs, raising serious concerns about law enforcement integrity.

Gachagua alleged that under Inspector General Douglas Kanja, rogue elements have infiltrated the police service, leading to attacks on civilians.

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He claimed that officers, alongside ‘goons,’ carried out a violent raid at ACK Witima Church in Othaya, targeting worshipers and damaging property.

“Your officers, in broad daylight have been shamelessly attacking innocent Kenyans and working alongside goons. At the ACK Witima church in Othaya, police officers with goons, using police vehicles attacked children, leaders, and women in church. They destroyed our vehicles and used live ammunition and teargas canisters in church,” he said

He further alleged that no action has been taken against those involved despite their identification.

The former DP alleged a planned disruption of his political activities, claiming that a group of armed and hooded officers has been deployed to Dagoretti ahead of his scheduled meeting.

“Last Saturday in Kikuyu, your officers protected criminals as they robbed and harassed motorists along the Nakuru highway and Southern Bypass. In the afternoon, a squad of special officers brutally attacked us and members of the public with guns and tear gas,” he stated.

Gachagua alleged that the same squad has arrived in Dagoretti ahead of my meeting this afternoon to cause mayhem and attack innocent Kenyans.

“Is it that you have surrendered the command of the police to politicians or you have you allowed the National police service to be converted into a criminal gang?” he asked.

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