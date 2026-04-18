Ruto promises 2-week fix plan on id cards backlog

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – President William Ruto has directed urgent reforms in the issuance of national identity cards, calling for the elimination of discriminatory vetting practices that have slowed access for many citizens, particularly in northern Kenya.

Speaking in remarks addressing registration challenges, the President noted that despite the removal of vetting requirements, a significant number of young people, women, and elderly citizens are still unable to obtain identity documents.

He said the government would prioritize the immediate registration of unregistered citizens, describing the backlog of ID issuance as a matter that can be resolved within “one to two weeks” if properly coordinated.

Ruto emphasized that many Kenyans who are already registered are awaiting processing in Nairobi, terming that issue a logistical challenge that can be addressed quickly. However, he stressed that the more urgent task is ensuring that all eligible citizens who have not yet been registered are given access to documentation.

He also criticized past practices that, he said, subjected applicants to unnecessary scrutiny and discrimination during the vetting process, particularly in border regions. The President argued that no Kenyan should be forced to answer excessive questions when applying for an identity card.

“We want every Kenyan to get their rightful documentation without discrimination,” he said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring equal access to national registration services.

Ruto urged local leaders to cooperate with national government agencies to speed up the process, noting that the identity card is essential for accessing government services and opportunities.