Strathmore Scientists Sound Alarm Over Rising Malaria Drug Resistance

NAIROBI, Kenya April 18 – A landmark study published in Nature: Scientific Reports, one of the world’s most cited journals, has raised urgent concerns about the future of malaria treatment in Kenya, warning that resistance to commonly used antimalarial drugs is rapidly intensifying across western regions of the country.

The research suggests that the malaria parasite may be evolving faster than current interventions can keep pace with.

The study, led by Dr Andrew Omandi Cole and Prof Gilbert Kokwaro of Strathmore University as Co-Principal Investigators, in collaboration with the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust in Kilifi and the National Malaria Control Programme, examined how malaria parasites are evolving under current Multiple First-Line Therapy (MFT) strategies for uncomplicated malaria.

Conducted between September 2020 and January 2024, the study enrolled 310 patients across three sites — Homa Bay mainland, Migori County and Mfangano Island in Lake Victoria. It tracked genetic changes in the malaria parasite, Plasmodium falciparum, focusing on spatiotemporal dynamics, MFT strategies, and future policy pathways.

A resistance crisis spreading

The findings paint a troubling picture, showing that resistance is no longer confined to isolated pockets but is becoming geographically widespread. Several genetic markers linked to resistance against older antimalarial drugs have reached near-total prevalence across all three study locations, with some recorded at 100 per cent.

This indicates that in many cases, the parasite has effectively outpaced drugs that were once highly effective.

Of particular concern is the early detection of mutations associated with reduced sensitivity to artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), the current frontline treatment for malaria. While still present at low levels, these mutations signal the beginning of a potentially critical shift that could compromise treatment effectiveness in the coming years.

Researchers note that these patterns mirror developments previously seen in Southeast Asia, where resistance eventually led to widespread treatment failures and required major policy changes.

Tracking resistance over time and place

A key strength of the study is its spatiotemporal analysis, which tracked how resistance evolved across different locations and over the full study period from 2020 to 2024.

This approach enabled researchers to identify trends that single-site studies would likely miss, showing how sustained drug pressure and regional transmission dynamics are collectively driving resistance.

Testing multiple therapies

Funded by Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), the study formed part of a pilot programme testing Multiple First-Line Therapy (MFT) — an approach that rotates different antimalarial drug combinations within a population to reduce the risk of resistance.

While the strategy holds promise, the study found that resistance patterns remained largely consistent across all three sites, regardless of the treatment combinations used.

This suggests that broader regional factors, including high transmission rates and historical drug exposure, may have a stronger influence than treatment rotation alone.

A narrowing window to act

Despite the scale of the challenge, researchers say there is still a window of opportunity.

They call for strengthened molecular surveillance systems to monitor resistance in real time, increased investment in new antimalarial drugs, and stronger regional coordination across East Africa to curb cross-border spread.

The study also underscores the need for data-driven policymaking, particularly in high-transmission areas where resistance can spread rapidly. In a forthcoming publication, the Strathmore team will present a mathematical model aimed at supporting real-time decision-making through a policy dashboard.

The research further raises concerns about the continued use of certain preventive treatments, noting that resistance markers linked to these drugs are already highly prevalent — a finding with implications for programmes targeting pregnant women and young children.

A warning and a roadmap

Malaria remains a leading cause of illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa, disproportionately affecting children and pregnant women. The rise in parasite resistance threatens to reverse decades of progress in disease control.

This publication positions Strathmore University at the forefront of global malaria research. By combining genomic analysis with field-based data, the study offers one of the most comprehensive pictures to date of how resistance is evolving in East Africa.

It serves as both a stark warning and a strategic roadmap: while the parasite is adapting, so too is the scientific understanding needed to fight it.