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UASU Demands New Vice Chancellor for University of Nairobi Amid Leadership Crisis

The union argues that without permanent leadership, key decisions affecting the institution’s future, including financial recovery and strategic direction, remain stalled.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), University of Nairobi Chapter, has issued a strong warning over what it describes as a deepening leadership and financial crisis at the University of Nairobi (UoN), calling for immediate government intervention.

In a statement, the union expressed concern over the prolonged absence of substantive leadership at the institution, noting that the Vice-Chancellor and all Deputy Vice-Chancellor positions have been held in acting capacities since September 2024.

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According to UASU, the continued reliance on acting appointments has undermined stability and weakened the university’s ability to effectively manage its affairs.

The union argues that without permanent leadership, key decisions affecting the institution’s future, including financial recovery and strategic direction, remain stalled.

UASU cited a February 2026 report by the Controller of Budget indicating that UoN is burdened with debts exceeding Sh15.9 billion, the highest among public universities in Kenya.

The lecturers warned that the financial strain poses a serious threat to the institution’s sustainability, accusing the university leadership of failing to publicly address or mitigate the crisis.

They further pointed to declining staff welfare, deteriorating student services, and a gradual erosion of the university’s academic reputation as consequences of the ongoing challenges.

The union questioned why the University of Nairobi has not received a financial bailout similar to that extended to other institutions, including Moi University.

UASU also challenged key stakeholders—many of whom are alumni—to step in and rescue the institution. These include William Ruto, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, and Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba.

UASU warned that failure to act could lead to the collapse of one of Kenya’s oldest and most prestigious institutions of higher learning.

“The potential collapse of the University of Nairobi would represent a profound national loss,” the union stated, urging the government and stakeholders to act swiftly.

As pressure mounts, the future of the University of Nairobi now hinges on whether authorities will respond to the union’s demands and restore stability at the troubled institution.

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