Govt pushes firms to embed climate in governance as Chapter Zero Kenya launches

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 — The government has urged corporate leaders to take a more active role in driving climate action and environmental sustainability following the launch of Chapter Zero Kenya, an initiative aimed at embedding climate and nature considerations into corporate governance.

Speaking during a hybrid launch event, Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Festus Ng’eno, said the initiative signals a shift in Kenya’s approach to climate change—from a sector-specific concern to a central economic and governance priority.

Ng’eno emphasized that businesses, particularly corporate boards and senior executives, play a critical role in translating policy into practical action in support of a low-carbon, nature-positive economy.

“Decisions made in boardrooms will ultimately determine how effectively we respond to climate risks, seize emerging opportunities, and contribute to national development priorities,” he said.

The initiative brings together stakeholders from government, finance, and industry, including the National Treasury, private sector players, and development partners.

Ng’eno commended institutions such as the Nairobi Securities Exchange, FSD Africa, WWF Kenya, Deloitte East Africa, and Burson for spearheading Chapter Zero Kenya, noting that the initiative will help bridge gaps between policy frameworks and corporate implementation.

He highlighted recent progress in Kenya’s climate governance, including the enactment of the Climate Change (Amendment) Act, 2023, which provides a legal framework for carbon markets and positions the country as a regional leader in climate finance.

Carbon markets regulations

The government is also finalizing regulations on carbon markets, wetlands restoration, and electronic waste management to strengthen environmental governance and provide greater clarity for investors, he added.

Ng’eno pointed to national programmes such as the 15 Billion Tree Growing Initiative, which aims to restore degraded landscapes, boost biodiversity, and support livelihoods, as part of broader efforts to address climate change.

He noted that frameworks like the National Climate Change Action Plan (2023–2027) are increasingly becoming essential reference points for businesses seeking to remain competitive and resilient.

Chapter Zero Kenya is expected to support companies in adopting climate- and nature-related financial disclosures, improving transparency, and aligning corporate strategies with national and global sustainability goals.

The platform will also facilitate ongoing engagement between government and the private sector to ensure policies remain practical and responsive to emerging challenges.

Ng’eno urged corporate boards to move beyond compliance and integrate climate and nature risks into enterprise risk management and long-term decision-making.

“As Kenya continues to demonstrate global leadership, our private sector must rise to the occasion by embedding sustainability at the core of corporate governance,” he said.

The initiative is seen as a key step in positioning Kenya as an attractive destination for green investment while advancing a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economy.