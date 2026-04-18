Ships report attacks after Iran closes Strait of Hormuz

LONDON, Apr 18 – Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the country’s top security body, has said on state TV that Tehran is “determined to enforce monitoring and control over transit through the Strait of Hormuz until the definitive end of the war and the establishment of lasting peace in the region”.

The statement says this will be done by collecting full information from vessels passing through, issuing transit certificates, and requiring payment of service fees for “security, safety, and environmental protection services”.

In a statement on social media, it says that “as long as the enemy intends to disrupt the passage of vessels and apply its naval blockade, Iran will view that as a violation of the ceasefire and prevent the conditional and limited reopening of the Strait of Hormuz”.

On negotiations to bring about an end to the war, the SNSC says that new proposals have been put forward by the US, which Tehran is “currently reviewing and has not yet responded to”.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says a cruise ship located three nautical miles east of Oman has reported seeing “a splash in close proximity”.

This comes after reports of attacks on a tanker and a container ship announced in the past two hours off the coast of Oman.

They say a container ship has been hit “by an unknown projectile which caused damage to some of the containers”.

Authorities are investigating, UKMTO says.

Two Indian-flagged vessels, the cargo ship JAG ARNAV and the oil tanker SANMAR HERALD, both received orders to change their travel routes as they were denied access to the Strait of Hormuz by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials.

Tracking data from MarineTraffic shows the vessels slowing down and making a U-turn after passing Larak Island along the agreed route.

The SANMAR HERALD also shows a draught of 21m, which indicates that the tanker is navigating with a full cargo of oil, likely from Iraq based on recent tracking data.