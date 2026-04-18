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Chinese President xI Jinping met Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in South Africa on August 24, 2023.

Africa

Ethiopian officials commend China-Ethiopia cooperation in language education, skills development

Ethiopia’s State Minister of Labor and Skills Teshale Berecha underscored the Ethiopian government’s steadfast commitment to ensuring better access to education and training. He said cooperation with China has “delivered tangible results” in nurturing the East African country’s burgeoning youth, preparing them for the current and future labor markets.

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ADDIS ABABA, April 18 (Xinhua) — Ethiopian government officials have extolled the positive outcomes of China-Ethiopia cooperation in language education and skills development.

They made the remarks in Addis Ababa, the country’s capital, during the Chinese Language Day celebration on Friday, which served as an important platform for fostering the two countries’ ever-deepening cooperation in cultural exchanges, as well as in skills and talent development.

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Ethiopia’s State Minister of Labor and Skills Teshale Berecha underscored the Ethiopian government’s steadfast commitment to ensuring better access to education and training. He said cooperation with China has “delivered tangible results” in nurturing the East African country’s burgeoning youth, preparing them for the current and future labor markets.

Highlighting joint vocational training initiatives and partnership in language education as the key notable outcomes of the two countries’ cooperation in education and skills development, the state minister acknowledged the “Chinese + Vocational Skills” model as a proven initiative.

Berecha said this model, developed by the Confucius Institute and Luban Workshop, “not only enhances the ability of our youths, but also helps develop the skilled workforce needed by the Chinese enterprises in Ethiopia.” He underscored the initiative’s successes, with notable contributions to investment promotion and industrial growth in the East African country.

“We highly commend these efforts and encourage further expansion in both scale and quality, so that Chinese language, skills and talent development can become a unique advantage for Ethiopia’s development,” he said.

The 2026 Chinese Language Day celebration was held at the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI) in Addis Ababa. The institute, formerly known as the Ethiopia-China Polytechnic College, hosts the Chinese-built Ethiopian Luban Workshop, which specializes in industrial robotics, mechatronics, industrial control, and industrial sensor technologies.

Since its establishment in April 2021, the workshop has successfully held various programs, training thousands of local teachers and students, offering valuable skills for Ethiopian students in various technological fields and becoming a key achievement in China-Ethiopia vocational education cooperation.

Biruk Kedir, director general of the TVTI, said mastering the Chinese language has become an essential skill for Ethiopian youth, driven by the strengthening ties between the two countries as well as the social and economic benefits that come with proficiency in Chinese

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