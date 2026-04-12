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Speaking during a meeting with members of the Akorino community on Sunday, the President emphasized that State House belongs to all Kenyans and cautioned against attempts to divide the country along ethnic or religious lines/DPCS

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ruto’s Akorino funding pledge under scrutiny as Gachagua claims Sh100mn cash deal

Ruto’s financial pledge to Akorino leaders raises scrutiny as he denies cash claims, even as Gachagua alleges a Sh100M payout at State House.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 — President William Ruto’s pledge of financial support to the Akorino church and its members at Sunday’s thanksgiving meeting has raised questions over his dismissal of cash inducement claims, even as former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s assertion of a Sh100 million package remains unverified.

The President did not provide details of any cash handouts beyond the formal commitments announced during the event, but his remarks — including a “nitawapanga” (make arrangements for) promise to attendees — have drawn scrutiny in light of the political claims.

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Ruto made a number of commitments even as he appeared to dismiss Gachagua’s allegations that “Sh100 million has been prepared for you.”

Speaking at the State House meeting, Ruto defended his engagement with the Akorino community, insisting that State House remains open to all Kenyans and warning against attempts to divide the country along ethnic or religious lines.

“This State House belongs to all Kenyans. Those who want to divide us on the basis of ethnicity will not succeed,” he said.

He maintained that his relationship with the Akorino community predates his presidency and is not politically engineered.

“My journey with the Akorino began long before I got into State House… we began that journey long ago and we are going to go further together,” he added.

Declared support measures

During the meeting, the President announced structured support for the community, including: 50 teaching positions through the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Sh50 million in seed funding for 10 SACCOs.

He also indicated that additional government appointments would be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Ruto’s reference to “kupanga” — a colloquial term meaning to arrange or facilitate — was not accompanied by any figures or formal allocation after the State House feed was primarily frozen.

It was not immediately clear how much the President had committed.

The meeting triggered sharp criticism from Gachagua, who accused the President of “crossing the red line” and linked the engagement to broader tensions in Kiambu County.

He alleged that the outreach to Akorino leaders was part of efforts to “sanitize” the government amid accusations of profiling and mistreatment of sections of the community.

The dispute comes amid unrest in Githunguri, Kiambu County, where protests erupted over a contested 58-acre parcel of land earmarked for an affordable housing project.

Members of the Kikuyu Council of Elders and residents clashed with police after access roads to the site were blocked, prompting confrontations that saw tear gas deployed.

Community elders maintain that the land is a historical cultural shrine and should not be repurposed without public participation.

Despite the political controversy, Ruto reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusivity and equal treatment of all religious groups.

“Everyone should be respected regardless of their religion… going forward there will be no discrimination,” he said.

The developments underscore a widening political rift, with competing narratives over the State House meeting — one grounded in official pledges and programmes, and another in unverified claims of cash inducements.

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